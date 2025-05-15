Trump says no progress on Ukraine expected without his direct talks with Putin

Trump says no progress on Ukraine expected without his direct talks with Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that there would be no progress toward peace in Ukraine until he meets with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“Look, nothing is gonna happen until Putin and I get together,” Trump told journalists on board Air Force One en route to the United Arab Emirates, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“And he wasn’t gonna go … He wasn’t going if I wasn’t there. And I don’t believe anything will happen, whether you like it or not, until he and I get together. But we are gonna have to get it solved because too many people are dying.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Türkiye ready for talks, but Putin refused to attend and instead sent a lower-level delegation, angering the Kyiv side and throwing into doubt whether there would be any negotiations at all.

News.Az