Trump says US still open to agreement with Iran

Trump says US still open to agreement with Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump has not ruled out dialogue with Iran, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Trump said he may appoint either his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, or Vice President J.D. Vance to lead negotiations with Tehran.

He added that Washington remains willing to reach an agreement with Iran.

News.Az