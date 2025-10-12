Trump says 'war is over' in Gaza as he flies to Israel for release of hostages

US President Donald Trump has said "the war is over" as he travels to Israel for the release of hostages from Gaza under the ceasefire deal agreed between Israel and Hamas, News.az reports citing BBC.

Speaking on board Air Force One, he said the ceasefire would hold and a "board of peace" would quickly be set up for Gaza, which he said looked like a "demolition site".

He also praised the roles of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatar, one of the mediators.

The deadline for Hamas to release all the hostages it is still holding in Gaza is midday local time (10:00 BST). Later on Monday, Trump will travel to Egypt for an international summit aiming to end the war.

Note that the war was triggered by the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel on 7 October 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage.

