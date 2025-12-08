Trump says Zelensky hasn’t reviewed US peace plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Washington, D.C. U.S. President Donald Trump said he was “disappointed” that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had allegedly not yet read a U.S.-proposed peace plan aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Speaking at the Kennedy Center, Trump said his administration has been in contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin and senior Ukrainian officials. “We’ve been speaking to President Putin and Ukrainian leaders, including President Zelensky,” he said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Trump added that Russia appeared receptive to the plan, implying it favored broader concessions. His comments follow remarks from special envoy Keith Kellogg, who said a peace agreement seemed close to completion.

Earlier this week, Ukraine’s top negotiators visited Miami on December 4 to continue discussions with Trump’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, amid diplomatic efforts after the leak of a 28-point U.S.-backed plan.

