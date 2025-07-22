Trump shares President Aliyev’s speech at 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum - VIDEO

US President Donald Trump has shared a post highlighting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum on July 20.

Trump posted the video on his official Truth Social account, News.Az reports.

The video shared by Trump includes a segment of Ilham Aliyev’s speech in which he speaks about the US president.

At the forum, the Azerbaijani president stated: “I did not predict Trump’s victory. I simply said that, considering he shares with us fundamental values, including family values, it would be better for the Azerbaijani people. He is the only U.S. President who did not start any wars. It is also clearly evident that during his short time in office, he was someone who ended wars. We are also very grateful to him for his efforts to help Azerbaijan and Armenia ultimately reach an agreement. Despite being engaged with broader global issues of international security, he also kept an eye on the situation in the South Caucasus. Of course, for several reasons, his victory brings us great joy in Azerbaijan. Naturally, we wish for him to complete his mission and drain the 'Washington swamp' to its depths.”