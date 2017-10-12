Trump signs executive order changing affordable Care Act Healthcare Insurance rules

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order on healthcare directing the US government to increase competition and change a number of the existing Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, Sputnik reports.

"This is promoting healthcare, choice and competition all across the United States… This will be great healthcare," Trump said upon signing the executive order.



The president also added that the order will affect millions of people. The White House will pressure the Congress to finish repealing and replacing Obamacare once and for all, Donald Trump noted.



Earlier it this week President Donald Trump told reporters he will sign legislation this week to take care of a big portion of individuals "badly hurt" under the Affordable Care Act healthcare system, also known as Obamacare.



Trump characterized his upcoming healthcare measure as "very simple" but "intricate."



On September 26, Republicans in the US Senate decided not to vote on the latest plan to repeal and replace Obamacare when they failed to secure enough votes. The senators said they hoped to try again early next year.



Meanwhile, a nationwide survey revealed in September that the US public favors Obamacare over the Republican Graham-Cassidy healthcare proposal by a 23-point margin.



56 percent of those polled supported Obamacare to 33 percent who backed the Republican bill, according to an ABC News/Washington Post poll that was released on September 22. Twenty one million more Americans would be uninsured if Obamacare is repealed and replaced by the Graham-Cassidy plan, according to a Brookings Institution study released earlier that day.

News.Az

News.Az