Trump suggested that Canada should become the 51st U.S. state to benefit from significantly lower taxes

President Donald Trump on Sunday reiterated his call for Canada to become a U.S. state, further straining relations with one of America's closest allies following the imposition of heavy tariffs, News.Az reports.

While claiming the United States pays "hundreds of billions of dollars to SUBSIDIZE Canada," apparently referring to the US trade deficit with its neighbor, Trump said "without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable Country."

"Therefore, Canada should become our Cherished 51st State," he wrote on his Truth social media platform, claiming the move would bring "much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada — AND NO TARIFFS!"

