Trump taps Rubio, Blair, Kushner for Gaza oversight board

The United States has named several high-profile figures to a newly formed international board tasked with overseeing Gaza’s temporary governance under President Donald Trump’s October plan.

The White House on Friday confirmed that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff will sit on what Washington calls the “Board of Peace.” Trump will chair the body, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The plan, backed by both Israel and Hamas during fragile ceasefire talks in October, envisions a Palestinian technocratic administration operating under international supervision for a transitional period. The White House said more board members will be announced in the coming weeks.

Rights advocates have criticized aspects of the plan, arguing that an international board overseeing a foreign territory resembles a colonial model. Blair’s role has also drawn scrutiny due to his involvement in the Iraq War and Britain’s history in the region. No Palestinians were named to the body.

Other appointees include World Bank President Ajay Banga, billionaire investor Marc Rowan, Trump adviser Robert Gabriel and former U.N. Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov, who will serve as high representative for Gaza.

The U.N. Security Council approved the formation of an International Stabilization Force in mid-November. U.S. Army Major General Jasper Jeffers was appointed to command the force, according to the White House.

A separate 11-member “Gaza Executive Board” was also unveiled, featuring Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, U.N. coordinator Sigrid Kaag, UAE minister Reem Al-Hashimy and Israeli-Cypriot billionaire Yakir Gabay.

Gaza has remained under a fragile ceasefire since October. Both Israel and Hamas have accused one another of truce violations. Humanitarian organizations say the war has caused severe displacement and widespread hunger in the enclave. Israel says its military operations were in response to the deadly Hamas-led attack of late 2023.

