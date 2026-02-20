Trump-themed ETF manager buys MAGA-aligned fund

+ ↺ − 16 px

An investment firm behind a growing lineup of Trump-themed exchange-traded funds is expanding its portfolio by acquiring a MAGA-aligned fund.

Yorkville America Equities LLC, which manages several Truth Social-branded ETFs tied to U.S. President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda, said it plans to acquire the Point Bridge America First ETF. The transaction has been approved by Truth Social trustees, the firm said on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move marks Yorkville’s second acquisition in less than a month of an ETF built around policies associated with Trump. In late January, the firm announced a deal to acquire the God Bless America ETF, another fund marketed around what its sponsors describe as patriotic investing.

The acquisition will allow Yorkville to expand its “values-aligned product suite” while adding an established fund with an existing investor base and performance history.

The deals are expected to significantly increase the size of the Truth Social ETF franchise. The five newly launched Truth Social-branded ETFs currently manage less than $50 million in assets. By comparison, the God Bless America ETF would add roughly $101 million in assets, while the America First ETF acquisition would contribute an additional $32 million.

Both transactions are expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, Yorkville said, further strengthening the footprint of Trump-aligned investment products in the U.S. ETF market.

News.Az