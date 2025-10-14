Trump to discuss trade deal with Milei, defends Argentina support

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump stated that he would discuss a potential free-trade agreement with Argentina's President Javier Milei and defended a US$20-billion financial lifeline to Buenos Aires ahead of the country's upcoming elections.

“We want to help Argentina,” Trump said Tuesday as he met Milei at the White House, touting trade as a way to help bolster the Latin American country. “One of the ways we can do, they have great product, and we used to do a lot of trade,” News.Az reports ciitng foreign media.

The White House meeting came just days after the US announced the US$20-billion currency swap — meant to help shore up Argentina’s peso and calm financial markets in the South American nation — and less than two weeks before a pivotal October 26 midterm election set to decide the future of Milei’s Presidency and his reform efforts.

Milei, a libertarian, has brandished a chainsaw to champion cuts in government spending and a series of austerity measures that proved unpopular with voters, helping drive higher disapproval ratings ahead of Argentina’s midterms.

Trump was asked about China’s purchase soybeans from Argentina and plans to charge port fees for US ships, but brushed the questions aside. “I guess it’s natural, it’s China, and it’s natural,” Trump said. “It’s not going to mean anything in the end.” The US president did suggest he would be unhappy if Argentina was otherwise deepening its ties with Beijing.

