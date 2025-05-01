Trump to invest $3B in Qatar's Simaisma real estate project

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Trump Organization is set to invest $3 billion in the Simaisma Project in Qatar, according to a statement.

Qatari Diar, one of Qatar's leading real estate companies, and DarGlobal, a subsidiary of the Trump Organization, signed a strategic agreement Wednesday for a giant luxury resort project in the Simaisma area, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Doha, which will be Trump Organizations first real estate project in Qatar, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Trump International Golf Club” and “Trump Villas” will be constructed, said the statement from DarGlobal. The project, which will spread over an area of approximately 790,000 square meters (8.5 million square feet), will include an 18-hole international standard golf course, a Trump Golf Club building and luxury branded villas with direct access to the beach.

The deal was signed at a ceremony at Qatari Diar's headquarters in Lusail. The ceremony was attended by Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiya, Qatari minister of municipalities and Chairman of Qatari Diar, Eric Trump, the son of the US president and executive vice president of the Trump Organization. Senior executives from both companies also were present.

The protocol was signed by Ali Mohammed Al-Ali, CEO of Qatari Diar, and Ziad El Chaar, CEO of DarGlobal.

"We are immensely proud to bring the Trump brand to Qatar through this exceptional collaboration with DarGlobal. This debut marks an exciting new chapter in our global expansion, bringing our signature standard of excellence and world-class experiences to this dynamic market," said Eric Trump.

"Trump International Golf Club, Doha, together with our exclusive villa community, will embody the highest levels of quality, prestige, and timeless elegance that define the Trump name," he added.

El Chaar said DarGlobal is “honored to partner with The Trump Organization to deliver this iconic development. With the Trump brand’s global prestige and our deep expertise in creating world-class residential destinations, Trump International Golf Club, Doha will raise the bar for ultra-luxury coastal living in the region."

The project, touted as a new cultural landmark, will cover the Simaisma coast on the east coast of Qatar and stretch along a 7-kilometer coastline.

The project will include a $5.5 billion theme park, “Land of Legends Qatar,” 16 tourism zones, a marina, world-renowned restaurants and shops.

While the project is aimed to be one of the most important landmarks in Qatar, the “Land of Legends Qatar” is expected to be one of the largest theme parks in the Middle East.

The project is also designed with a focus on sustainability and will be realized with smart construction technologies and recycled local materials.

The Simaisma Project is seen as part of Qatar's plans to develop the tourism and entertainment sectors, and attract foreign investment as part of the 2030 National Development Vision.

News.Az