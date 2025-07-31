Trump warns Medvedev over war threats: ‘He’s entering dangerous territory’

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a sharp warning to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, accusing him of crossing a line with hostile rhetoric and escalating tensions between the two nuclear powers.

"Tell Medvedev, the failed former president of Russia, who thinks he’s still president, to watch his words," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "He’s entering very dangerous territory," News.Az reports, citing foreign media

Trump’s comments came after Medvedev accused the U.S. of pushing the world closer to war through what he called “ultimatums” against Moscow. Speaking on July 28, Medvedev, who currently serves as Deputy Chair of Russia’s Security Council, warned that Trump’s pressure campaign on the Kremlin is a threat not just to Russia but to the United States itself.

"Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step toward war — not just with Ukraine, but with his own country," Medvedev said.

In the same social media post, Trump dismissed growing concerns about India's trade with Russia, criticizing New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil and arms.

“They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care,” Trump wrote. “We’ve done very little business with India; their tariffs are too high — among the highest in the world.”

On July 30, Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian imports, effective August 1, as part of a broader push to punish nations aiding Russia’s war economy.

In a defiant response, Medvedev mocked Trump’s remarks, referencing The Walking Dead TV show and ominously alluding to Russia’s Cold War-era “Dead Hand” nuclear retaliation system, saying:

“Let him remember how dangerous a non-existent ‘Dead Hand’ can be.”

He added that Trump's "nervous reaction" only proves that “Russia is right about everything and will continue on its path.”

Medvedev has become known for provocative rhetoric, frequently issuing nuclear threats and echoing Kremlin propaganda, portraying Russia as a victim of Western aggression.

Trump has vowed to broker a peace deal in Ukraine within 24 hours if re-elected and has warned of a 100% secondary tariff on Russian oil within 10 days unless Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees to talks.

The U.S. sees oil revenue — which makes up about one-third of Russia’s federal budget — as a key leverage point to curb Moscow’s war ambitions.

As tensions continue to rise, the Trump-Medvedev exchange underscores the growing strain in U.S.-Russia relations and the high stakes surrounding future negotiations on Ukraine.

