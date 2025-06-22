Yandex metrika counter

Trump was watching the Iran bombing online - PHOTO

  • Middle East
Source: White House

US President Donald Trump watched the bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities live from the White House, the US administration released photos, News.Az reports.

Along with Donald Trump, Vice President James Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Kaine, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Ratcliffe and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles also watched the operation.

