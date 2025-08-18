Trump-Zelenskyy talks underway as Europe joins Russia-Ukraine talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders today in Washington, as his administration works to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine in the fourth year of the war.

Heads of state from several NATO allied countries began arriving at the White House around noon, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will be joined by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

