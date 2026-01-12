Trump’s Venezuela claim sparks global backlash

+ ↺ − 16 px

A viral social media post styled like an edited Wikipedia page has shown US President Donald Trump declaring himself the “Acting President of Venezuela,” listing his tenure as beginning in January 2026. The image featured Trump’s official portrait and claimed he now holds leadership over the South American country.

The real Wikipedia page contains no such designation, and no international body has recognised Trump as Venezuela’s acting head of state, News.Az reports, citing the social media post.

The online post surfaced hours after the United States captured and removed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, flying him and his wife to New York to face federal narcotrafficking charges. The operation followed months of US pressure, sanctions and military manoeuvres targeting Venezuela. Maduro has accused the United States of “kidnapping” him, while China, Russia, Colombia and Spain called the move a violation of international law.

Photo: Donald Trump on Truth Social

Following the operation, Trump announced Washington would temporarily “run” Venezuela for security reasons and oversee the sale of its oil on global markets during what he termed a controlled transition.

Inside Venezuela, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as interim leader. She rejected US authority, demanded Maduro’s release and insisted he remains the nation's legitimate president.

Tensions rose as Trump warned that Rodríguez could “pay a very big price” if she refused to cooperate, suggesting consequences could surpass those faced by Maduro, who is currently detained in New York.

Trump also claimed credit after Venezuela’s interim authorities announced the release of several political prisoners as a gesture to “seek peace.” On Truth Social, he said the releases happened “in a big way” thanks to US action and urged freed detainees to “never forget it.”

The White House has meanwhile pressed major US oil companies to invest up to $100 billion in Venezuela to rebuild its deteriorating oil sector. Trump told executives the US would decide which companies may operate there and praised an agreement to ship 50 million barrels of Venezuelan crude to the US, arguing it would help reduce domestic energy prices.

Trump also signed an executive order safeguarding money held in the United States linked to Venezuelan oil sales.

