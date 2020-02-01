Tsereteli: OSCE PA is keen to develop relations with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) George Tseretli has affirmed the assembly`s commitment to developing relations with Azerbaijan as he met with Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ogtay Asadov.

“The OSCE PA is interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan, which is an important country for us,” Tsereteli said. He hailed the activity of the Azerbaijani delegation in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

Asadov commended the OSCE PA for its attention to the upcoming parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan. "More than 70 observes who applied through the assembly will be monitoring the elections. As of today, more than 50,000 observers have been accredited, of which 429 are international monitors,” he said.

News.Az

