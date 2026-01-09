Yandex metrika counter

TSMC posts strong Q4 revenue amid AI demand surge

TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, reported fourth-quarter revenue of T$1,046.08 billion ($33.05 billion) on Friday, surpassing market forecasts, according to Reuters calculations based on the company’s monthly data.

The fourth-quarter revenue beat market ​forecasts, and was ‌up 20.45% from the year ago period on surging interest in artificial intelligence applications, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

An LSEG SmartEstimate, drawn ⁠from 20 analysts, ​predicted fourth-quarter revenue ​of T$1,035.913 billion ($32.73 billion).

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) ‍is a ⁠major supplier to companies including Nvidia and ⁠Apple.


