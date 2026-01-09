TSMC posts strong Q4 revenue amid AI demand surge
Photo: AFP
TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, reported fourth-quarter revenue of T$1,046.08 billion ($33.05 billion) on Friday, surpassing market forecasts, according to Reuters calculations based on the company’s monthly data.
The fourth-quarter revenue beat market forecasts, and was up 20.45% from the year ago period on surging interest in artificial intelligence applications, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
An LSEG SmartEstimate, drawn from 20 analysts, predicted fourth-quarter revenue of T$1,035.913 billion ($32.73 billion).
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is a major supplier to companies including Nvidia and Apple.