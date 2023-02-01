Tunisia extends state of emergency to end of 2023

Tunisia extended a state of emergency Wednesday until the end of the year, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The original declaration was made in 2015 after a terror attack.

The state of emergency, which would have ended Jan. 30, was extended to Dec. 31, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette.

President Kais Saied extended the state of emergency for another month on Dec. 30.

Since the initial state of emergency in 2015, the measure has been extended by authorities.

Under the measures, the Interior Ministry is granted emergency powers to stop meetings and gatherings, impose curfews and clamp down on media organizations.

The restrictions constitute violations of human rights and widespread abuses, according to rights groups.

