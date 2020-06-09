Tural Ganjaliyev: Nagorno-Karabakh will be cleared of puppets such as Arayik Harutyunyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

With nonsense statements, Arayik Harutyunyan, the so-called “head” of the illegal regime created in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia, is trying to stay on the agenda, said Tural Ganjaliyev, Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

He made the statements commenting on the remarks recently voiced by the “head” of the illegal regime created in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

Ganjaliyev noted that nobody is surprised by the concerns of a criminal and corruptor, who made made his fortune by robbing the occupied Azerbaijani territories, as well as collaborating with such bandits as Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharian who committed crimes against humanity.

“The puppet head of the fictional regime understands that the day is near, when he and others like him will be tried according to the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” he said.

It is very important to note that since the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is under Armenian occupation, the Armenian inhabitants of the region are forcibly held captive by the occupying regime of the aggressor country, said the community head, adding. “As Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stressed, the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan will soon be restored, and our Nagorno-Karabakh region will be cleared of puppets such as Arayik. The peaceful coexistence of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of the Nagorno-Karabakh region within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan will soon be ensured.”

News.Az