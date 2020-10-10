Tural Ganjaliyev: "Victories of Azerbaijani Army revealed a number of our positive qualities"

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The glorious victories of the Azerbaijani Army for the sake of prevention of Armenia’s war crimes and liberation of our lands from occupation have reavealed a number of our positive qualities. Within a short time, our compatriots demonstrating solidarity managed to unite in the single front against the enemy. The people mobilized around Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. The whole world saw that each Azerbaijani is a soldier”, said head of the Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, member of parliament Tural Ganjaliyev when commenting on results of the military operations that are continued from September 27, APA reports.

He also talked about diplomatic pressures against Azerbaijan in the period when the military operations are continued: “Mr. President Ilham Aliyev acting against all these pressures repulsed the pressures against our country as a result of the timely taken diplomatic steps and the correctly built foreign policy. All these proved that our country’s national interests are the supreme value for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. I can say confidently in the days of continuation of the operations, the coming together and forming of single diplomatic front by Armenia and its patrons was prevented”.

The community leader said if we analyse the issues a bit cold-bloodedly we will see that any eror committed at such moments could also cause the loss of our military advantages. “If Azerbaijan didn’t agree to humanitarian ceasefire, it would have strengthened Armenia’s position on all arenas. Of course, humanitarian ceasefire is temporary. If Armenia once again continues its previous policy, doesn’t withdraw its troops from our occupied territories, then resumption of military operations will be inevitable. I think at the present phase, the substantive negotiations should be held over basic principles and the plan envisaging withdrawal of Armenia’s troops from Azerbaijan’s occupied territories should be prepared”.

According to the member of parliament, Armenia has been defeated not only on the battlefield but also on the diplomatic front: “For many years, Armenia has tried to change the format of negotiations and to achieve participation of the so-called regime in Nagorno-Karabakh in the negotiations’ process as a third party. But Azerbaijan’s successful military operations made null and void forever this claim of Armenia. Armenia confessed that not the so-called regime in Nagorno-Karabakh but just Armenia itself is the party to this conflict. The Armenian government has to accept the conditions dictated to them. Today, the party who dictates in the process of negotiations is Azerbaijan”.

T. Ganjaliyev also disclosed his statements about losses of the Armenian army. He said the army built by Armenia during 30 years was completely destroyed.

“During the implemented military operations, Jabrayil and Hadrut regions, our villages were liberated from occupation. A number of strategic heights and roads came under our control. Armenia’s losses didn’t finish just by its territorial losses. Over 190 tanks, multiple artillery cannons, rocket systems, military personnel were destroyed, significant number of the enemy’s military equipment, weapons and ammunitions were seized. I think that from now on Armenia will still not be able to replace these losses for many years”, T. Ganjaliyev said.

