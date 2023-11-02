Yandex metrika counter

Turkestan Musical and Drama Theater to perform in Baku

Turkestan Musical and Drama Theater will perform in Baku, News.az reports citing the press service of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan.

Within the framework of the TURKSOY International Theater Festival, the play "The Legend of Korkyt" will be shown on the stage of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater on November 3 at 7 p.m. (GMT+4).


