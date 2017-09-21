Turkey arrests more than 100 FETO-linked suspects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish security forces have arrested over 100 suspects linked to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in countrywide operations, officials said Wednesday.

The security forces launched simultaneous operations in 3 central provinces -- central Aksaray, Ankara and Kirsehir -- as part of an investigation by Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Aksaray.

17 of 20 suspects, who were dismissed from teaching professions, were detained in the operations, an official, who wants to be unnamed due to the restrictions on talking to the media, told Anadolu Agency.

Also, as part of an investigation conducted by Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in central Konya province, the security forces apprehended 30 FETO suspects.

The security forces launched the operations in 32 provinces of the country against 125 suspects, who were allegedly “secret imam” of the personnel in Turkish military, according to the investigation. 95 suspects were still missing.

Kirklareli provincial security directorate Wednesday conducted operations in 10 different provinces and arrested 12 suspects, as part of the investigation conducted by the provincial Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Meanwhile, 11 FETO suspects, who allegedly used encrypted ByLock app, were arrested Wednesday as part of investigation conducted by Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in eastern Elazig province.

The ByLock smartphone app was allegedly used by FETO members for internal communication during Turkey’s defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which martyred 250 people and injured over 2,000 others.

Also, security forces launched operations in northern Samsun province, arresting 14 FETO suspects, who allegedly used ByLock app.

At least 16 FETO suspects, allegedly using ByLock app, were also taken into custody in three provinces -- Malatya, Istanbul and southeastern Adiyaman provinces.

Elsewhere, one military officer was taken into custody Wednesday in central Eskisehir province, an official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, told Anadolu Agency.

The security forces in the province performed operation as part of investigation conducted by Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office of Eskisehir.

Also, 8 FETO suspects, allegedly using ByLock app, were arrested in northern Karabuk province Wednesday. The operation was carried out as part of investigation conducted by the provincial Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

