Turkey building a new wall across Armenia border

Turkey is installing an “Integrated Border Security System” on the Iran and Armenia borders.

The system is comprised of prefabricated walls, watch towers on the wall, wire mesh fences and night lighting units, ANF News Agency reported.

According to the source, Turkish MP Mahmut Tanal had submitted a written inquiry on the minesweeping on the Iran-Armenia border, and the inquiry was answered by Turkish National Defense Minister Fikri Işık, who confirmed that a wall will be built on the border after minesweeping efforts are completed.

To remind, Turkey began building the wall in 2014 to boost its security by preventing infiltrations of Kurdish militants and ISIS group fighters as well as refugees from Syria.

As of June, the country has so far completed the construction of a 650-kilometer stretch of the wall along the 911-kilometer border with Syria.

Later, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his country plans to build walls along its borders with Iraq and Iran, similar to the one currently being erected along the frontier with Syria.

