Turkey launches operation Claw-Eagle

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey has launched Operation Claw-Eagle against terrorists in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry announced early Monday.

The ministry said on Twitter that Turkish fighter jets have destroyed caves where the terrorists were taking shelter and the caves had collapsed on them.

The operation is being carried out against terrorist bases in northern Iraq in Sinjar, Qandil, Karacak, Zap, Avasin-Basyan and Hakurk.

The ministry said Operation Claw-Eagle is taking place under the right of self-defense arising from international law.

It noted that the operation has been launched in order to ensure the security of the Turkish people and the country’s borders by neutralizing the PKK and other terrorist organizations that have been stepping up harassment and attack attempts against the police and military bases.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and the Turkish Armed Forces Command will be managing and dispatching operation Claw-Eagle from the Air Force Command Control Center.

Chief of General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler, Land Forces Commander Gen. Umit Dundar, Air Forces Commander Gen. Hasan Kucukakyuz and Naval Forces Commander Adnan Ozbal will also be among the personnel directing operations from the center.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

News.Az