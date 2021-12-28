Turkey lifts ad ban on Twitter

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey on Tuesday lifted an advertising ban on Twitter after the company appointed a local representative earlier this year and fulfilled reporting obligations, Anadolu Agency reports.

The decision by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) to remove the advertisement ban on Twitter Inc. (Periscope/Scope) was published in the Official Gazette.

In 2020 the BTK slapped multiple social media giants, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, with a penalty of 30 million Turkish liras ($3.8 million) each for their continued failure to hire local representatives.

The firm fulfilled the requirement to appoint a local representative in Turkey under a new social media law that took effect in October 2020.

Turkey asked social media platforms that are accessed more than 1 million times per day domestically to appoint local representatives.

