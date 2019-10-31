Turkey making every effort to resolve Karabakh conflict - FM Cavusoglu

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey is making every effort to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports referring to Turkish media Oct. 31.

The minister said that Ankara also advocates for the peaceful settlement of the conflict within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

