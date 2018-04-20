Turkey: Nearly 890 life sentences in 137 FETO cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

392 convicts were handed aggravated life sentences since the July 2016 defeated coup.

Nearly 890 convicts linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) have been handed life sentences in more than 135 cases across Turkey since the July 2016 defeated coup, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and some 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Since July 2016, Turkish chief public prosecutors carried out more than 100,000 investigations into the terror group.

Verdicts were pronounced in 137 cases out of 285 that were filed against those linked to the defeated coup.

Out of 889 life sentences handed down, the courts ordered aggravated life sentences for 392 convicts.

Among them were 31 former generals, 263 former officers, 50 former sergeants, 20 former specialized sergeants and 20 former military students.

Six other former generals, 165 former officers, 81 former sergeants, 118 former specialized sergeants, 50 former military students and 12 former policemen were among 492 convicts given a life sentence.

Separately, 504 convicts were sentenced to jail terms ranging from 14 months to 20 years.

Verdicts out of Thursday’s court decisions

On Thursday, a high criminal court in capital Ankara handed down life sentences to 18 Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) members for their roles in the murder of Turkish officer Omer Halisdemir during the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

They were found guilty of murder and attempting to overthrow the constitutional order.

Five were handed an aggravated life sentence.

Separately, 47 Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) members were sentenced to life imprisonment -- including aggravated life for 27 -- for violating the constitutional order for their participation in the defeated coup in Ankara.

The court also gave 217 FETO convicts jail terms ranging from 12 years to 20 years for "providing support to violate the constitutional order”.

News.Az