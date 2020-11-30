Yandex metrika counter

Turkey-Russia talks on joint Karabakh center go as planned - Hulusi Akar

Technical talks between Turkish and Russian military delegations on a joint center to be established in Nagorno-Karabakh are ongoing as planned, said Turkey’s national defense minister on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Works with Russians are ongoing as planned,” Hulusi Akar told top commanders in a video conference.

Turkey and Russia have since signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a joint center to monitor the Nagorno-Karabak peace deal. It will be established on the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia's occupation.


