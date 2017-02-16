Turkey to bid to host Euro 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Football Federation will bid to host the Euro 2024 soccer tournament, the Federation head Yildirim Demiroren said.

"On this occasion we believe both as a management board and a country that we deserve to get it," Demiroren said at a meeting to announce the candidacy with sports minister Akif Cagatay Kilic, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

Turkey will make its official application on March 2, Demiroren added. UEFA will announce all 2024 bidders on March 10 and its decision on the winning bid in September 2018.

The country previously made bids to stage the finals in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

News.Az

