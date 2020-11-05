Yandex metrika counter

Turkey to produce "Bayraktar" UAVs in new design (PHOTO)

  • Region
  • Share
Turkey to produce Bayraktar UAVs in new design (PHOTO)

Turkish Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles will be produced in a new design.

The front part of the Bayraktar UAV, which has recently attracted attention by the successes gained in the course of military operations in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, will be designed in the form of a shark's mouth.

The author of the new design is Omer Erkmendir.

The ‘Bayraktar TB2’ UAV was created by Seljuk Bayraktar. These UAVs have been used in the Turkish army since 2014.

News about - Turkey to produce Bayraktar UAVs in new design (PHOTO)

News about - Turkey to produce Bayraktar UAVs in new design (PHOTO)

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      