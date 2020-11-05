Turkey to produce "Bayraktar" UAVs in new design (PHOTO)
- 05 Nov 2020 22:45
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 154322
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/turkey-to-produce-bayraktar-uavs-in-new-design-photo Copied
Turkish Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles will be produced in a new design.
The front part of the Bayraktar UAV, which has recently attracted attention by the successes gained in the course of military operations in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, will be designed in the form of a shark's mouth.
The author of the new design is Omer Erkmendir.
The ‘Bayraktar TB2’ UAV was created by Seljuk Bayraktar. These UAVs have been used in the Turkish army since 2014.
News.Az