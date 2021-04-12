Turkey to receive 30M Pfizer jabs by June, Health Minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey will receive at least 30 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech jabs by June, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced Monday, as he said the country's coronavirus scientific council would recommend stricter measures to deal with the third peak of the pandemic.

The country recorded 52,676 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, after touching an all-time high over the weekend.

"People must work to reduce close contact, mobility," Koca said.

Koca told a news conference that further shipments of coronavirus vaccines from China's Sinovac Biotech and Pfizer and BioNTech in the coming months.

While noting that there has been no dramatic increase in the bed occupancy rate and ICU occupancy rate of 59% and 67.4%, respectively, Koca said "data is cautionary."

He also said 85% of the new COVID-19 cases are diagnosed with the variant first identified in Britain.

