Turkey to use Russian S-400 air defense systems in 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian S-400 air defense systems will be used in Turkey in 2020, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Turkey will not transfer the S-400 systems to anyone and will not use them in other countries, Cavusoglu added, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said on July 12 that the first batch of S-400 anti-aircraft missile system components is being sent to Turkey.

NATO previously expressed concern over the reports of the delivery of S-400 missile systems to Turkey.

“NATO is deeply concerned about this situation,” the NATO press service said. “NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has repeatedly stated that each NATO member-state has the right to independently make decisions about the types of the used weapons. However, the Russian systems are incompatible with the NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defense System, and this is a problem.”

It was stated earlier that the Turkish Ministry of National Defense will determine the exact location of the Russian S-400 missile systems after acquiring the first S-400 shipment.

News.Az

News.Az