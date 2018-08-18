Turkey won’t change its course due to outer economic pressure - Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey won’t change its course due to economic pressure from outside, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Aug. 18 before the Sixth Congress of the Turki

Erdogan said that economic levers of pressure are used against Turkey, according to Trend.

“However, our country doesn’t intend to change the course set,” he noted.

Relations between Washington and Ankara have recently deteriorated because of the case of US pastor Andrew Brunson detained in 2016 by the Turkish authorities.

This is while US President Donald Trump said that he authorized the double increase in tariffs for aluminum and steel from Turkey - up to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively. This decision caused the fall of the Turkish lira to the historic low.

News.Az

