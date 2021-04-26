Turkey’s defense minister urges US to correct its mistake

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US should correct its mistake, Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

According to the minister, US President Biden's use of the word ‘genocide’ in connection with the events of 1915 is a distortion of historical reality. He noted that those who use the word ‘genocide’ should overview the history of their country and world history.

The minister also said that no doubt this step of the US president will negatively affect the world in the region, in particular, the relations between Turkey and Armenia.

"Stability in the region is a common problem for the countries of the region, Turkey and Armenia, rather than for the Armenian diaspora and countries trying to use it in their own interests," added Akar.

News.Az