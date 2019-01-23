Turkey's Erdogan departs for Moscow to meet Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday headed to capital Moscow to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Turkish presidential aircraft TC-TUR departed from Ankara's Esenboga Airport at 12.35 p.m. local time (0935GMT).

During his one-day working visit, Erdogan will be accompanied by a delegation including Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli, Turkish Intelligence Organization (MIT) President Hakan Fidan, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

Erdogan and Putin are to exchange views on regional and international issues, particularly Syria, as well as bilateral relations between Turkey and Russia.

News.Az

