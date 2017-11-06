Turkey's municipal heads visit Jojug Marjanli

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 6, heads of municipalities of Turkey’s 13 cities and districts visited Jabrayil district’s Jojug Marjanli village, liberated from occupation.

The Turkish delegation first visited the monument erected in Fuzuli district’s Horadiz town in memory of the Azerbaijani soldiers who died during April battles in 2015, APA’s Karabakh bureau reported.



Later, the Turkish delegation met with schoolchildren in a secondary school in Jojug Marjanli and gave them gifts.



During the visit, a protocol was signed between the municipalities of Karaisalı district of Turkey’s Adana province and Jojug Marjanli.

News.Az

