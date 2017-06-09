Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan phones President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on June 9, APA reports.

The Turkish President extended his condolences on the occasion of the death of Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Natig Aliyev to President Ilham Aliyev and relatives of the late minister.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the condolences. The heads of state noted that Natig Aliyev played a significant role in the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations and highly appreciated his contribution to the execution of Azerbaijan`s energy policy as well as implementation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, TANAP projects.

During the phone conversation, the presidents discussed various aspects of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations. They exchanged views over the issues of the strengthening of friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries.

News.Az

