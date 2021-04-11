Turkic Council delegation visits Juma Mosque in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The visit of the delegation of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city liberated from the Armenian occupation continues.

The ministers and high-ranking officials, dealing with information and media, of the Turkic Council visited the Aghdam Juma Mosque.

The guests reviewed the Aghdam Juma Mosque destroyed by the Armenians.

News.Az