Turkic Council delegation visits Juma Mosque in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam (PHOTO)

The visit of the delegation of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city liberated from the Armenian occupation continues. 

The ministers and high-ranking officials, dealing with information and media, of the Turkic Council visited the Aghdam Juma Mosque.

The guests reviewed the Aghdam Juma Mosque destroyed by the Armenians.

News.Az 

