Turkic Council information and media ministers, senior officials visit Aghdam (PHOTO)

A delegation of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council) including ministers responsible for information and media, and senior officials have embarked on a visit to the liberated Azerbaijani city of Aghdam.

The delegation will visit Aghdam Juma Mosque, Imarat cemetery and Alley of Martyrs to see the ruins of the city destroyed by Armenia.

