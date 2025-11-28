Turkic states focus on media, information security in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 7th Meeting of Ministers and Senior Officials in charge of Media and Information of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) took place in Baku.

Ömer Kocaman, Deputy Secretary General of OTS, highlighted the Turkic world’s prioritization of media cooperation through a systematic framework, focusing on content exchange, coordinated strategic communication, and building defenses against disinformation, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He emphasized the organization’s commitment to deepening cooperation through new joint initiatives, particularly in information security and strategic communication.

Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency, stressed that media cooperation is crucial for OTS as a strategic platform to unite member countries around their shared history, culture, and language. He outlined key objectives, including combating fake news and hybrid threats, analyzing global media trends, increasing media literacy, and continuing joint initiatives on strategic communication.

Other notable speakers included Kanat Iskakov, Vice-Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan; Maksat Mamytkanov, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan; Ferhat Pirinççi, Deputy Head of Communications at the Turkish Presidency; Kobuljon Akhmedov, Director of the Media Content Production Center under the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan; and Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, Foreign Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, an observer member of OTS.

The speakers highlighted the importance of creating a safe, transparent, and fair media environment to mitigate challenges such as cybercrime, privacy violations, and the spread of misinformation. They stressed the need for a unified approach to communication, media, and information to achieve shared goals.

During the meeting, member states reviewed priority areas for the upcoming period and decided that Kazakhstan will host the 8th Meeting of Ministers and Senior Officials in charge of Media and Information of OTS, as well as the 13th meeting of the Working Group on Media and Information.

The event concluded with the adoption of a joint communiqué.

News.Az