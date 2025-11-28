Baku hosts OTS meeting, media cooperation communiqué adopted

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 7th Meeting of Ministers and Senior Officials in charge of Media and Information of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held in Baku, adopted a joint communiqué outlining key areas of cooperation.

The document includes establishing a reliable and sustainable information approach, strengthening information security, organizing joint media events, and enhancing mutual support among member states, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The communiqué also highlights plans to expand cooperation in the media sector among OTS countries and to develop joint information platforms.

