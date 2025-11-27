Turkic states gather in Baku to boost media cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Media Forum of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has opened in Baku to strengthen cooperation among Turkic states in media and communications.

The forum will focus on topics such as “Sustainable and preventive measures against growing global information threats in the modern era: on the example of the media ecosystem of the Turkic states” and “Opportunities for mutual cooperation of OTS member states in the digital media environment,” News.Az reports, citing local media.

A representative of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company will also deliver a presentation titled “Media opportunities within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).”

