Turkish ambassador comments on Azerbaijan's decision to abolish visa regime for Turkish citizens

“Today is a historic day. Abolition of the visa regime for Turkish citizens has a very significant and symbolic meaning for bilateral relations”, told Erkan Ozo

“This decision is an observe proof that we are one nation, two countries. As Turkey and Azerbaijan, we are determined to develop relations, existing between our countries. The adopted law will work for this purpose and it has paramount importance. I express my gratitude to all responsible people, especially to the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev”, said the Ambassador.

Mr. Ozoral stated that the abolition of the visa regime for Turkish citizens will pave the way for the increase of visits, covering tourism and other fields between countries: “May this decision bring luck to all, both to Azerbaijan and Turkey”.

News.Az

News.Az