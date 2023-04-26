Turkish combat drone Anka-3 gets on runway for 1st time

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye's combat drone Anka-3, with its "flying-wing" structure enabling low radar visibility, high-speed transfer capability, and high payload, got on the runway and is counting the days for its maiden flight, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Anka-3, which has no tail surface, has great advantages, Bulent Korkem, the uncrewed aerial vehicles engineering director at TAI, told Anadolu.

"One of the advantages of its design and the most important one is low radar visibility. Because the aircraft has neither horizontal nor vertical tails, the visibility decreases considerably. With some extra measures, it is possible to further reduce the visibility," Korkem said.

The combat aircraft is currently running taxi tests and will likely make its maiden flight at the beginning of May, he added.

The Anka-3 can fly up to 44,000 feet and can provide service at an altitude of 40,000 ft.

"Low radar visibility gives us high payload capacity at long distances and the ability to operate at high speeds. So, we have a heavy load capacity," Korkem stressed.

The drone will have a maximum takeoff weight of 6,500 kilograms (14,330 pounds) and a practical payload capacity of 1,200 kg (2,646 lbs).

News.Az