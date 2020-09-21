Turkish Defense Ministry condemned killing of Azerbaijani soldier as result of Armenian provocation

Turkish Defense Ministry condemned killing of Azerbaijani soldier as result of Armenian provocation

"Armenia must immediately stop playing with fire!"

The due statement was posted on the official Twitter page of the Turkish Defense Ministry.

It was noted that Armenia, which unlawfully occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, violated the ceasefire in the Tovuz region:

"Armenia killed a heroic Azerbaijani soldier. We ask God to bless our martyr and extend our condolences to all our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters."

News.Az