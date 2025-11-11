Turkish Defense Ministry confirms 20 people onboard crashed plane

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish Ministry of Defense confirmed that 20 people were aboard the Turkish Air Force's "C130" military transport aircraft when it crashed on Georgian soil, News.Az reports. citing Turkish media.

The ministry also said on US social media company X: “Search and rescue operations have begun in coordination with Georgian authorities.”

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya also expressed his "deep" sorrow over the incident, stating in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

Yerlikaya said he discussed the crash over the phone with his Georgian counterpart Gela Geladze, who he said was also on his way to the scene.

Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also reiterated on NSosyal that search and rescue operations were launched "promptly" following the crash.

“To ensure accurate public information, we kindly urge everyone to rely solely on statements issued by official authorities and to refrain from sharing unverified information,” he added.

