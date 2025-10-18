Turkish Defense Ministry: The unity of the two brotherly countries is unbreakable
Photo credit: Turkish Ministry of National Defense
The Turkish Ministry of National Defense extended its congratulations to Azerbaijan.
The Defense Ministry of the fraternal country shared a post on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence, News.Az reports.
The post emphasizes the unwavering unity of the two fraternal countries, stating: "We sincerely greet the fraternal people of Azerbaijan. We will always be united in the context of the phrase 'One nation, two states.' Long live Türkiye and Azerbaijan!"