Turkish deputy youth minister visits Azerbaijan to attend business forum
Enes Eminoglu, the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Türkiye, is currently visiting Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Eminoglu will participate in the Eurasia Young Business Forum (EYBF2025) on Saturday, which will be held in Baku. It is organized by Genç MÜSİAD (Young Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association).


