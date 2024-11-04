Turkish district mayor killed in shooting incident

+ ↺ − 16 px

District Mayor Hilmi Sen and his driver, Mikail Celikkol, were killed in a shooting incident in the Baliseyh district of Kirikkale, Türkiye.

Three additional individuals were injured in the attack, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media. The incident occurred in a residential area, where the suspect, identified as E.S., reportedly shot Sen, driver Celikkol, and others.Emergency responders transported the injured to Kirikkale for medical attention.Despite intensive medical efforts, Sen and Celikkol succumbed to their injuries at Kirikkale High Specialization Hospital. The other three wounded are currently receiving treatment and are reported to be in stable condition.The suspect, believed to be related to Sen, has been taken into police custody with the weapon used in the attack. Kirikkale Governor Mehmet Makas confirmed the arrest and emphasized that a comprehensive judicial investigation, led by the prosecutor’s office, is underway.Governor Makas addressed reporters at the hospital, stating, “This morning at around 10:00 a.m., Baliseyh Mayor Hilmi Sen and his team were intercepted by the suspect en route to a work site. What started as an argument escalated into a shooting incident. Five people were hospitalized, including the mayor and his driver, who unfortunately could not be saved despite all efforts.”Makas called for calm in the community, adding: “Our officers from the District Police Department swiftly apprehended the suspect, along with the weapon. Legal proceedings have commenced under the supervision of our prosecutor’s office.”

