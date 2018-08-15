Yandex metrika counter

Turkish economy's strength important for Germany, Merkel tells Erdoğan

  • Region
  • Share
Turkish economy's strength important for Germany, Merkel tells Erdoğan

The Turkish economy's strength is important for Germany, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday during a phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,

Erdoğan and Merkel also agreed on a meeting between Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and the German ministers of economy and finance, Trend reports.

The leaders asserted their commitment to strengthening Turkish-German cooperation with more high-level talks and visits.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and the situation in Syria, the sources added.

Erdoğan will travel to Germany on Sept. 28 for a two-day state visit, where he is expected to hold talks with Merkel.

News.Az

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      