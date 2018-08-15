Turkish economy's strength important for Germany, Merkel tells Erdoğan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish economy's strength is important for Germany, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday during a phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,

Erdoğan and Merkel also agreed on a meeting between Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and the German ministers of economy and finance, Trend reports.

The leaders asserted their commitment to strengthening Turkish-German cooperation with more high-level talks and visits.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and the situation in Syria, the sources added.

Erdoğan will travel to Germany on Sept. 28 for a two-day state visit, where he is expected to hold talks with Merkel.

News.Az

